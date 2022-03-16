Photos: Shana Farr THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield

Award-winning cabaret artist Shana Farr returned to the New York stage and 54 Below on Sunday with an encore performance of a special evening paying tribute one of the greatest entertainers of all time: Julie Andrews. For one night only, Ms. Farr covered the canon of Dame Julie in THE SONGBOOK OF Julie Andrews, performing famous songs from films like Victor/Victoria, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music, as well as musical numbers from her stage appearances in Camelot an3d My Fair Lady.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to catch Ms. Farr's act with her camera in this Broadway World exclusive.

The SONGBOOK OF Julie Andrews Musical Director was Jon Weber.

