Photos: Shana Farr THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield

A tribute show to Dame Julie is captured in action as Shana Farr returns to Feinstein's.

Mar. 16, 2022  

Photos: Shana Farr THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield Award-winning cabaret artist Shana Farr returned to the New York stage and 54 Below on Sunday with an encore performance of a special evening paying tribute one of the greatest entertainers of all time: Julie Andrews. For one night only, Ms. Farr covered the canon of Dame Julie in THE SONGBOOK OF Julie Andrews, performing famous songs from films like Victor/Victoria, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music, as well as musical numbers from her stage appearances in Camelot an3d My Fair Lady.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to catch Ms. Farr's act with her camera in this Broadway World exclusive.

The SONGBOOK OF Julie Andrews Musical Director was Jon Weber.

Find great shows to see at the 54 Below website HERE.

Shana Farr can be found online HERE.

About Helane Blumfield

Photos: Shana Farr THE SONGBOOK OF JULIE ANDREWS at Feinstein's/54 Below by Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

