Photos: Serge Clivio Brings JOY to 54 Below

Serge Clivio returned to 54 Below over the weekend to sing some holiday tunes and other fare in a celebration of his new album. For his show titled JOY, and joined by a gifted band led by Musical Director Mike Stapleton, Mr. Clivio performed an eighty-minute set that featured duets with Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, and Karine Hannah.

Look for the release of the album JOY in December, 2020 and enjoy these photos from the one-night-only performance.

The JOY Personnel:

Music Director/Piano - Mike Stapleton

Guitar - Matt Sewell

Bass - Youngchae Jeong

Drums - Eric Derwallis

Backup Vocalists - Alexa Lebersfeld & Michael Mahady

Special Guest - Karine Hannah

Arrangements - Mike Stapleton & Serge Clivio

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Find great shows to see at 54 Below on the 54 Below website HERE.

THIS is the Serge Clivio website.