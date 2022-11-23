Photos: Serge Clivio Brings JOY to 54 Below
Serge Clivio brings the holidays to Broadway's Living Room.
Serge Clivio returned to 54 Below over the weekend to sing some holiday tunes and other fare in a celebration of his new album. For his show titled JOY, and joined by a gifted band led by Musical Director Mike Stapleton, Mr. Clivio performed an eighty-minute set that featured duets with Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, and Karine Hannah.
Look for the release of the album JOY in December, 2020 and enjoy these photos from the one-night-only performance.
The JOY Personnel:
Music Director/Piano - Mike Stapleton
Guitar - Matt Sewell
Bass - Youngchae Jeong
Drums - Eric Derwallis
Backup Vocalists - Alexa Lebersfeld & Michael Mahady
Special Guest - Karine Hannah
Arrangements - Mike Stapleton & Serge Clivio
Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.
Find great shows to see at 54 Below on the 54 Below website HERE.
THIS is the Serge Clivio website.
November 23, 2022
