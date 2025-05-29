Photos: See Highlights from UTE LEMPER SINGS KURT WEILL at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A captivating storyteller and historian, Ute Lemper returned to 54 Below on Tuesday May 27, 2025 for a mesmerizing journey through the life and music of Kurt Weill. BroadwayWorld’s Analisa Bell called the show an “unforgettable performance” that highlighted Weill’s prolific work as a composer, as well as his experiences as a Jewish man navigating a world rife with challenges that would seem insurmountable. (Read the full review of the January 2025 show here.) Ute Lemper has been universally praised for her interpretations of Berlin cabaret Songs, the works of Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht and the Chansons of Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Léo Ferré, Jacques Prevert, Nino Rota, Astor Piazzolla, many others and also her own compositions, as well as her portrayals in musicals and plays on Broadway, in Paris, Berlin and in London’s West End.

Ute Lemper Sings Kurt Weill will be performed one more time, tonight Thursday May 29 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below’s website here.

Find more on Ute Lemper on her website at http://www.utelemper.com/.

Below, see photos from Tuesday’s show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

