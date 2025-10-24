Photos: See Highlights from Renee Katz's LOST IN HIS ARMS Album Release Show at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renee Katz, the multiple MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-nominated cabaret artist who has often been compared to the late Barbara Cook, made her 54 Below debut this week on October 19, 2025. The concert celebrated the release of her new album, Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin: Lost In His Arms. She was joined by critically-acclaimed arranger and musical director Christopher Marlowe, who she worked on the album with, at the piano, along with the extremely talented Rex Benincasa on drums and Ritt Henn on bass, ukulele and vocals.

The new album combines Berlin’s timeless standards with a special focus on his earlier work and some of his rarer gems, together with Renee’s singular sound, and deeply personal perspective, of which Steven Mosher of BroadwayWorld wrote “she does a deep dive of emotions into the lyrics accompanying each melody.” The album aims to shine a unique spotlight on one of our greatest songwriters, while also illuminating his Jewish heritage as an immigrant and a proud American. Marlowe, who is best known for his unforgettable collaboration and recordings with the iconic Nancy LaMott, has made each of these Berlin classics vibrant and immediate.

The performance is directed by multi-award winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar, who also made a special guest appearance. For no matter how complex the world gets, Berlin’s messages remain accessible, universal, and forever timely; as in this show, Irving Berlin speaks his truth, which Renee believes, is everyone’s truth.

Find more information about Renee Katz, where to follow her on social media and how to listen to the new album at www.reneekatzmusic.com Find tickets to more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here. Below, see photos from October 19 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Renee Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Renee Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Rex Benincasa on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Renee Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Renee Katz and Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Christopher Marlowe on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Renee Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Renee Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ritt Henn. Photo credit: Conor Weiss