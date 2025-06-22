Photos: See Highlights from MELISSA ERRICO SINGS SONDHEIM at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen Sondheim is the musical north star of Tony®-nominated Broadway star and writer Melissa Errico. In a sparkling evening of his sublime songs side by side with engaging stories of his craft and life, Errico’s admiration for her friend and teacher — she refers to his wisdom and inspiration as “life-saving, sheer joy, giving us all creative courage ” — is always evident. On Friday June 20 and Saturday June 21, her two-night-only New York engagement at 54 Below was a preview of her upcoming concert hall debut in London in July. (You can find tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates on her website’s calendar here.)

Melissa worked with Stephen Sondheim on productions of Sunday in the Park with George, John Doyle’s hit production of Passion, and Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. She played the Baker’s Wife in a concert run of Into The Woods. She has sung Sondheim on PBS, “Finishing The Hat” for Poetry In America, and on her own filmed solo special. She sang and spoke a tribute to him in her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022 with The New York Pops. She has made two all-Sondheim albums, with a third on the way.

This show featured musical direction and piano by Tedd Firth. Errico was joined by Tony winner® Len Cariou (original Sweeney in Sweeney Todd) on the June 21st performance.

Her ensemble consisted of jazz trumpet star Bruce Harris (“one of five young jazz musicians you should know”- Wynton Marsalis), David Finck on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

No matter how familiar you already are with the tunes she sings, Errico will “will show you some new aspect to the composition” according to BWW’s Stephen Mosher. (Read the full review here.)

Below, see photos from June 20 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn where to follow Melissa Errico and more about her at melissaerrico.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Comments