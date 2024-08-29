Photos: See Highlights from Isaac Mizrahi: A BRIEF HISTORY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The atmosphere was electric last night, when the iconic Isaac Mizrahi took the stage at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Mizrahi, known for a varied and long career including serving as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series’ entire seven-season run, is back by popular demand for a return engagement of his show, Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History. The run started last night, August 28, and continues nightly through August 31, all shows at 7 pm.

Last night, Mizrahi donned a stylish black suit complete with an enormous white bow tie. His electrifying performance included music ranging from Cole Porter’s “You’re the Top” to Billie Eilish’s soulful “What Was I Made For?” Mizrahi spoke about subjects ranging from social media to politics and “a good deal of insider tea.”

At the show, Mizrahi was joined by secret special surprise guest Alyssa Milano (Charmed). The pair sang a faithful rendition of “Nowadays” from Chicago to enormous response from the crowd. (Mizrahi recently made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.)

Mizrahi will be joined by a different special guest at every show, including best-selling author Jake Cohen tonight, and Storm Large (America’s Got Talent) tomorrow. His guest for the final show on August 31 will be Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black).

Throughout the run, he will be accompanied by the show’s Music Director, Ben Waltzer, on piano, Daniel Duke on drums, Joe Strasser on bass, and James Sarno on horn.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country and this past year. Isaac has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms.

For more information, visit HELLOISAAC.COM.

Purchase tickets to his 54 Below residency here.

See photos from the August 28 show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Comments