BWW Review: GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO at Birdland Theater by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz

The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Birdland Theater

June 7, 2022

By Andrew Poretz

Gabrielle Stravelli, a popular regular Birdland performer, is a terrific jazz singer and interpreter of songs. Gabrielle has the most beautiful inner glow that permeates every note - even when you don't see a smile on her expressive face, she has a twinkle in her eye. The delightful Ms. Stravelli and her trio are appearing for the early (5:30) set at Birdland Theater each Tuesday in June. The name Stravelli almost sounds like a fine Italian instrument, which is an apt description of her warm, lovely, pitch-perfect voice. On June 3rd, backed only by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist (and husband) Pat O'Leary - which makes her supple voice the star of the hour - Ms. Stravelli and her trio created the feeling of an intimate, after-hours jazz club, though the sun was still shining at the set's end.

The opening song, "Watch What Happens" (Michele Legrand/Norman Gimbel), was a lead-off home run by the trio. In addition to a fine voice, Ms. Stravelli is blessed with exceptional timing and phrasing, as well as outstanding breath control. She has been performing with this lineup for a decade, which makes for some tight playing, even when mixing up the set list.

What could be more appropriate on a June night than "June Night" (Abel Baer/Cliff Friend)? This is the type of Tin Pan Alley "moon and June" tune often scorned by modern songwriters, but it became a delightful concoction in Gabrielle's hands, thanks to her dreamy, delicious approach. Cliff Friend, who wrote the music nearly a century ago, also gave the world the Looney Tunes theme song ("The Merry-go-Round Broke Down") known to many millions of people, and in a brilliant finish, Mr. Kanan played a clever quote of that merry melody at the end of the song, as Gabrielle held a long finishing note.

Mr. O'Leary led the way on "I'm Beginning to See the Light" with a melodic bassline that followed the tune. Here, Ms. Stravelli engaged in musical "conversations" between the bass, and then with Mr. Kanan's piano. Although she is a scat master, throughout this set the singer only touched upon that skill sporadically, like a scat salt shaker, adding just enough flavor.

The sensational singer showed her humor with a swingy "Down with Love" (Harold Arlen/Yip Harburg). This song that was introduced in 1937 by Vivian Vance, of all people, pokes fun of romantic musical tropes of the day, including the aforementioned "moon and June." Ms. Stravelli sang with a scowl and a sarcastic delivery and, of course, try as she might to effect even a wry bitterness, there's that twinkle in her eye.

Pianist Michael Kanin is also a songwriter, and his original tune, "Messin' Around" (with lyrics by Gabrielle Stravelli), more than held its own in the trio's set of mostly standards. The bluesy song featured some clever unison playing of Mr. Kanin's piano and Ms. Stravelli's voice, and it was a good set up for the Irving Berlin song, "I'm Putting All My Eggs in One Basket," which was introduced by Fred Astaire in Follow the Fleet. The piano and bass "conversation" was a fine stand-in for Astaire's dance solo.

This beloved singer and Birdland staple recorded an album of Willie Nelson songs several years ago - she sang a cut from that recording, "Butterfly," and dedicated it to an unnamed audience member who recently lost someone close. This song, which is reminiscent in melody to Springsteen's "Jersey Girl," is one in which Gabrielle took perhaps her most heartfelt, straightforward approach vocally.

Ms. Stravelli, who sang about a dozen songs in this set, finished the night with a playful rendition of "That Old Black Magic," in which her clever use of onomatopoeia made it feel like that elevator really did start to rise.

Gabrielle Stravelli's opening of her four-week Tuesday residency was quite a success. There are three more shows in this residency. See her!

For more great shows at Birdland, visit birdlandjazz.com

Publicity photo courtesy of the Birdland website, performance photos by Andrew Poretz.

Andrew Poretz, "The Boulevardier of Broadway," is an entertainer (singer, guitarist, ukulele player and storyteller), producer, and a reviewer of jazz and cabaret shows, primarily for Theater Pizzazz. An early podcaster, his "Coaches' Corner on BlogTalkRadio" segments are still available on iTunes. Andrew has performed in prominent venues throughout New York and the Bay Area. Andrew is also a board member of The American Popular Song Society. His blog, "The Boulevardier," can be found at www.andrewporetz.com