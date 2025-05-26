Photos: See Highlights from Dorothy Bishop's DOZEN DIVAS at the Triad Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dorothy Bishop’s hilarious show The Dozen Divas returned to the Triad Theatre on Friday, May 23, 2025 featuring guest comedian George Sanders. In the Dozen Divas, Bishop delights audiences with her hilarious performances and spot-on impressions of icons like Stevie Nicks, Barbra Streisand, and Madonna. With nominations for both Broadway World and MAC Awards, this show is renowned for its live costume changes, stunning vocals, and even the occasional cameo from her tiny Chihuahua, Luther. Her acclaimed one-woman show will be back at the Triad on Saturday, July 5th at 7 pm.

Expect an evening filled with laughter, music, and fabulousness! Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable night of entertainment.

Follow Dorothy Bishop and learn more about the show on Instagram here.

Tickets to the next performance on July 5th are available on the Triad’s website or at the door.

Below, see photos from May 23 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

