Photos: See Highlights from Celia Berk's FOR THE RECORD at 54 Below

In For The Record on Sunday May 4, 2025, award-winning singer and recording artist Celia Berk returned to 54 Below with a “boxed set” of highlights from her critically acclaimed albums and a special spotlight on her new EPs Four Seasons Of Song. Known for her intimate interpretations, warm cello sound, and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters, the evening’s playlist included favorites from her albums You Can’t Rush Spring, Manhattan Serenade, and Now That I Have Everything.

BroadwayWorld’s Nathan Johnson wrote about her show A Dream and a Song last year that, “Celia Berk is a first-class vocalist and a master of the art of song interpretation.”

Ms. Berk was joined by the show’s music director Bálint Varga on piano, Ethan Hack-Chabot on guitars, Trevor Robertson on bass, and Anthony Di Bartolo on percussion. For the Record was directed by Jeff Harnar.

To learn more about Celia Berk, visit her online. Find out where to stream her new EPs and follow her online on her Linktree.

For more on the show and Ms. Berk's new EPs, read an interview with her about For the Record.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website.

See a full set of photos from the night below snapped by Conor Weiss

