Photos: See Highlights from Alicia Witt's Stunning Show at 54 Below

On Sunday June 1, 2025 at 7 pm, the audience at 54 Below was treated to actor/singer-songwriter Alicia Witt's original music. She returned to 54 Below, following her debut show, Spending Christmas with Alicia Witt, last December. BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher calls Alicia Witt, “a voice to treasure" with "skilled fingers flying over the keys and her rangy, honeyed voice, clear as crystal, pretty as a stained-glass window, carrying the audience into the ether, as an audible cloud, heaven bound. Patrons around the room could be seen to clasp hands over hearts and heard, sighing with beatific bliss. This is a voice to treasure, wrapped around visceral visuals, and memorable melodies.”

A classically trained, award-winning pianist, Alicia played a selection of never before heard songs from her original music – described as ‘sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals in the Carole King/Billy Joel vein’ (Philadelphia Inquirer).

Witt starred in last summer’s smash hit movie Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage. She has also starred in nine Hallmark Christmas movies, many of which feature her original songs; Witt’s full length self-produced Christmas album, I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You, came out in November 2024. Additionally, Witt has performed on film, TV and stage for four decades. She held a spot on the Billboard Top 30 Radio Chart for five weeks with 2021’s piano power ballad “Chasing Shadows.”

Witt played singer Autumn Chase on ABC’s “Nashville;” she performs several songs throughout season four. She can also be seen playing the piano in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks in 1990 – a role she reprised in the return in 2018. Alicia’s skills on the piano were also worked into her character, Zoey, on the sitcom “Cybill” (1995-1998) and in the film Playing Mona Lisa (2000).

Learn more about Alicia Witt and where to follow her on her website at www.aliciawittmusic.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see highlights from Witt's June 1 show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

