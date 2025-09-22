Photos: Robert Ryan & Michael Ferreri: SONGS FROM THE HEART at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 19 and 20, 2025, Canadian singer Robert Ryan made his New York City debut at Midtown Manhattan hotspot Don't Tell Mama, accompanied on the piano by the renowned international music director Michael Ferreri in Songs from the Heart. Fresh from performing the show in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Ryan brought Songs from the Heart to Don't Tell Mama for NYC audiences to enjoy. The show is a delightful blend of poignant ballads, tender folk songs and unexpected Broadway gems, featuring direction by Sue Matsuki.

See photos from the Saturday September 20, 4 pm performance below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Follow pianist Michael Ferreri on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.