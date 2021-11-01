Photos: Quentin Garzón, Brittany Rodin & More Perform at GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS

The Green Room 42 brought back one of it's most popular shows back to its stage for a spooktacular evening of music after a 19 month hiatus on Saturday, October 30th! Produced and Directed by Quentin Garzón, "GR42 Sings Disney Villains" was a one-night-only show where the villains were given their due. The show was performed before a sold out house, all of which were dressed in their spookiest halloween attire. They performed such songs as Poor Unfortunate Souls, Hellfire and more, the show kicked off the Halloween weekend with a blast!

Check out photos below!

The cast included Angeline Mirenda, Arielle Murphy, Blake Price, Brittany Rodin, Carolina Rial, Clay Christopher, Jacob S. Louchheim, Janine Morita Colletti, Jonah Ho'okano, Kaylin Hedges, Krista Curry, Kyle Krichbaum, Madeline Fansler, Nicholas Leung, Nick Bernardi, Noel Houle-von Behren, Nohely Quiroz, Quentin Garzón, and Rebbekah Vega-Romero. The show was backed up by Marc Sokolson on piano, Richard Philbin on Reeds, Dave D'aranjo on Bass, Peter Douskalis on Guitar, Kate Amrine on Trumpet, Julie Dombroski on Trombone, Sasha Ono on Cello, Brad Bailey on Drums and Dominic Frigo on Keyboard II.