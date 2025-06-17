Photos: Pamela Morgan's GIRLTALK at the Laurie Beechman

The 6/11 and 6/12 cabaret extravaganza revealed secrets about “fashion, food and men.”
For two nights only, on Wednesday June 11th and Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at the Laurie Beechman Theater, acclaimed cookbook author and lifestyle expert Pamela Morgan wowed audiences with GirlTalk, revealing secrets about “fashion, food and men.” She sang, danced and even cooked on stage in this all-new cabaret extravaganza, created with a multi-award-winning team consisting of Director Mark Nadler, Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka and Choreographer Brent McBeth. Morgan was accompanied by MD Fukuoka on piano, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, Simon Fishburn on drums, and backup singers Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein.
Follow Pamela Morgan on Instagram @pamelamorganlifestyle and learn more about her on her website at pamelamorganlifestyle.com
Find more upcoming shows at the Laurie Beechman Theater on their website at www.thebeechman.com
Below, see photos from the June 12th performance snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Simon Fishburn on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan and backup singers Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan and backup singers Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mike Rosengarten on guitar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan, Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan, Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan, Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan, Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan, Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Pamela Morgan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Videos