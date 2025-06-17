Photos: Pamela Morgan's GIRLTALK at the Laurie Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For two nights only, on Wednesday June 11th and Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at the Laurie Beechman Theater, acclaimed cookbook author and lifestyle expert Pamela Morgan wowed audiences with GirlTalk, revealing secrets about “fashion, food and men.” She sang, danced and even cooked on stage in this all-new cabaret extravaganza, created with a multi-award-winning team consisting of Director Mark Nadler, Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka and Choreographer Brent McBeth. Morgan was accompanied by MD Fukuoka on piano, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, Simon Fishburn on drums, and backup singers Michelle Moughan and Izze Stein.

Follow Pamela Morgan on Instagram @pamelamorganlifestyle and learn more about her on her website at pamelamorganlifestyle.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Laurie Beechman Theater on their website at www.thebeechman.com

