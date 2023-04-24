Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: PRONOUN SHOWDOWN Celebrates 5th Anniversary at 54 Below

The creative series that reinvents the songs we love had a milestone last week.

Apr. 24, 2023  

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN celebrated five years at 54 Below on April 17th with two performances to which fans of the novelty series flocked, excited and happy to celebrate five years of interesting and festive creativity. At Pronoun Showdown producers Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon present a series of musical numbers that are well-known, but in ways that explore them in new manners, simply by changing a few pronouns. For instance, Ms. Simon herself performed "Nothing" from A Chorus Line and, by changing the pronouns, told the story of the other students in Mr. Carp's acting class watching Diana Morales fail at the assignments that they are all working so hard to ace. Sometimes a little more than pronouns must be changed, in order to make a story work, like when Antonio Cipriano (a Pronoun Showdown regular and crowd favorite) made minor alterations to turn "She Used To Be Mine" into a song being sung TO Jenna, rather than by Jenna, from a concerned brother. It's incredibly clever and Musical Director, Maestro Benjamin Rauhala, was right on top of every move and every moment for fifteen musical numbers, so on top of things that when Megan Kane made a flub at a crucial point in "Maybe This Time," he wisely suggested she take it all the way back to the key change because she and the audience deserved that key change moment so important to the famed torch song. It is instances like this that remind everyone why Mr. Rauhala is so vital to the scene, to the artists, and to the art form. The entirety of the 9:30 performance proved to be incredibly entertaining, as well as a fascinating study in the change of perspective that can occur with just a little imagination and a working knowledge of good grammar. May Pronoun Showdown live another five years or more.

Below, please enjoy photos from the evening, in chronological order of appearance, with the names of the performers and the songs they performed.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Nikhil Saboo performs "I'm Not That Girl"

Kimberly Jenna Simon and Abby DePhillips welcome the guests before Kimberly performs "Nothing"

Benjamin Rauhala

Antonio Cipriano performs "Requiem"

Tyler Joseph Ellis performs "Macavity The Mystery Cat"

Megan Kane performs "Maybe This Time"

Michael Patrick King performs "Taylor, The Latte Boy"

Pierre Marais performs "Pulled"

Bradley Gibson performs "Your Daddy's Son"

Ana Villafane performs "Waiting On A Miracle"

Antonio returns for "She Used to Be Mine"

Nathan Lucrezio performs "I Will Always Love You/I Have Nothing"

Carrie St. Louis performs "Goodbye"

Benjamin Rauhala, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Kay, Bradley Gibson, Ana Villafane perform "Burn"

Kevin Csolak is joined by Pierre Marais, Antonio Cipriano, and Nikhil Saboo for "The A**hole Medley"

