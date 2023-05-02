Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE

The charmingly likeable Oscar Williams made his New York cabaret solo show debut on April 26th at 54 Below with a club act named Working Title. Mr. Williams' acting skills and vocal power were showing during his ambitious program that ran the musical gamut from Evan Hansen to Harry Styles, from Sondheim to Sting, and from career talk to family pride. Backed by a six-piece band, with a cast of background vocals, guest artists, and kinfolk, Oscar had his at-capacity house cheering him on and screaming for more.

Broadway World Cabaret was in the room to capture the budding cabaret and concert entertainer in action during this exciting and auspicious moment in time and his life. Enjoy those photos below and follow Oscar Williams on Instagram HERE.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

The Working Title guest artists: Charlie Carroccio, Poppy Williams, Cole Williams, Arlo Williams, Stone Williams, Rowan Williams, Tom Williams, and Clair Rachel Howell & Ellie Wyman guesting on background vocals and more.

The Working Title Band: Adam Dorfman on piano/guitar, Nick Potocki on guitar, Jeremy Tolsky on drums, Isaac Goldstein on bass, Allison Seidner on cello, with musical director Trapper Felides at the piano.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.