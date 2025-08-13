Photos: Nicole Henry Performs at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, August 11, powerhouse vocalist Nicole Henry returned to Birdland with her electrifying new concert, Summer's Soul. See photos here!

Backed by an all-star quartet-Shedrick Mitchell (piano), Richie Goods (bass), Mike Piolet (drums), and Keith Loftis (sax)-Henry led the sold-out crowd on a musical journey celebrating freedom, adventure, passion, and enchantment.

From classic jazz to classic soul, with stirring renditions of "A Lot of Living to Do" and "You Taught My Heart to Sing," she reaffirmed why she's been hailed by DownBeat, Essence, and The Japan Times. With four national Top 10 CDs and performances in 20 countries, the Soul Train Award-winning singer proved once again that her artistry transcends borders-and seasons.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey