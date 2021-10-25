Photos: Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ben Fankhauser & More Join BROADWAY SESSIONS Reopening

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person, Thursday evening, October 21st!

Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Broadway's Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Broadway Sessions celebrated re-opening night with performances by Broadway favorites Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Emily Schultheis (Wicked), American Idol star Alyssa Wray and a special performance from Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet writer and star Ben Fankhauser.