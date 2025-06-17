Photos: Natalie Douglas Brings A JUNETEENTH JUBILEE To Birdland Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland Jazz Club welcomed back powerhouse vocalist and fourteen-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas for her fourth annual Juneteenth concert,Â A JUNETEENTH JUBILEE â€“ The Nat Pack: Sammy & Nat & Stevie & Joe,Â on Monday, June 16 at 7pm. Check out photos from the show.

Known for her soulful voice, captivating storytelling, and radiant stage presence, Douglas paid tribute to four legendary African American artistsâ€”Sammy Davis, Jr., Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder, and Joe Williams.

The evening marked the New York City debut of this exciting new program, which recently premiered to great acclaim at Londonâ€™s celebrated Crazy Coqs.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments