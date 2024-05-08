Photos: Melissa Errico: SONDHEIM IN THE CITY VINYL RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melissa Errico soared last night at her vinyl release celebration concert at 54 Below. There are two more shows tonight and tomorrow at 7 pm (tickets are available here). Sondheim In the City is "the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life." The show is music directed by Tedd Firth, and features a quartet of uber- talented musicians, including celebrated jazz trumpeter Bruce Harris. Read a Q&A with Errico about the show here.

In the show, Melissa "sounds out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Errico is 'a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion' (BroadwayWorld).”

See highlights from the May 7th show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Comments