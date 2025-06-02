Photos: MY GHOSTS Begins This Thursday At Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Erica & David Laros & Jay Michaels Global Communications will present selections from the new musical, MY GHOSTS book by Erica Laros and music and lyrics by David Laros. See photos from rehearsal.

In this fantastical dark comedy, acclaimed author Cab Curio struggles to defeat his inner critics: the ghosts of Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Wilson, while seeking help from Lenore, the clocktower ghost, before his time runs out. Erica Laros, book; David Laros, Music & Lyrics; featuring Jonathan Grice, Alyssa Rose Germaine, Lauren Katherine Pothier, and David Laros. Event directed by Richard Carey Ford.

Running one night only, this Thursday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama NYC 343 W 46th St., New York City.

