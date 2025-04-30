Photos: MUSIC FROM BAYANO: AN AFRO-PANAMANIAN ODYSSEY At Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, April 14 True Colors in association with Miss Mason Productions presented Music from Bayano: An Afro-Panamanian Odyssey, an epic poem with music by Afro-Panamanian poet Darrel Alejandro Holnes (Black Feminist Video Game with The Civilians) at Joe’s Pub as part of Carnegie Hall’s Nuestros Sonidos (Our Sounds), a joyous, ongoing celebration of the vibrant sounds, pioneering rhythms, endlessly diverse traditions, and enormous influence of Latin culture in the United States.

Blending original compositions by Holnes with Afro-Panamanian folkloric music in both English and Spanish, Bayano brings to the stage a vibrant musical experience reminiscent of the way Buena Vista Social Club spotlighted Cuban musical traditions. Developed at National Black Theatre, Bayano will make its world premiere at True Colors Theatre in Atlanta.

Photo Credit: David Andrako

