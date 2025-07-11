Photos: Luke Hickey Celebrates The Art Of Tap At Birdland

It was a celebration of rhythm and artistry, with onstage contributions from Elizabeth Burke, John Manzari, and more.
Tap dancer Luke Hickey brought his new show, Strike, to Birdland on Monday, July 7. Check out photos from the performance here!
It was a celebration of rhythm and artistry, with onstage contributions from Elizabeth Burke, John Manzari, and Max Pollock—plus the wild musicianship of Juan Diego Villalobos on vibes and Kyle Everett on drums.
The evening was pure percussive poetry. Luke’s moving nod to Howard “Sandman” Sims, which included a traditional sand dance made it even more special.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Juan Diego Villalobos, Luke Hickey, Kyle Everett
Juan Diego Villalobos
Max Pollock, Luke Hickey
Max Pollock
John Manzari, Elizabeth Burke, Luke Hickey, Max Pollock
Max Pollock, Luke Hickey, John Manzari
