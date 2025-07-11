Photos: Luke Hickey Celebrates The Art Of Tap At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tap dancer Luke Hickey brought his new show, Strike, to Birdland on Monday, July 7. Check out photos from the performance here!

It was a celebration of rhythm and artistry, with onstage contributions from Elizabeth Burke, John Manzari, and Max Pollock—plus the wild musicianship of Juan Diego Villalobos on vibes and Kyle Everett on drums.

The evening was pure percussive poetry. Luke’s moving nod to Howard “Sandman” Sims, which included a traditional sand dance made it even more special.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey