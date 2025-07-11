 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Luke Hickey Celebrates The Art Of Tap At Birdland

It was a celebration of rhythm and artistry, with onstage contributions from Elizabeth Burke, John Manzari, and more.

By: Jul. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tap dancer Luke Hickey brought his new show, Strike, to Birdland on Monday, July 7. Check out photos from the performance here! 

It was a celebration of rhythm and artistry, with onstage contributions from Elizabeth Burke, John Manzari, and Max Pollock—plus the wild musicianship of Juan Diego Villalobos on vibes and Kyle Everett on drums.  

The evening was pure percussive poetry. Luke’s moving nod to Howard “Sandman” Sims, which included a traditional sand dance made it even more special. 

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey


Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos