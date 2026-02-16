Photos: Liora Michelle Presents SONGBIRDS OF THE SILVER SCREEN Encore at Don't Tell Mama

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond.

Opera and cabaret singer Liora Michelle returned with Songbirds of the Silver Screen on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. See photos here!

The encore performance reunited Michelle with director Lennie Watts, musical director Bill Zeffiro, and an acclaimed band for a musical evening blending song and storytelling in celebration of Hollywood's most iconic singing actresses.

Directed by multi-MAC Award winner Lennie Watts and musically directed by multi-MAC Award winner Bill Zeffiro, the program featured Zeffiro on piano with John Miller (bass), Chip Fabrizi (drums), Mitch Endick (winds: saxophone, flute, clarinet), and Ted Stafford (guitar, mandolin, saxophone). Songbirds of the Silver Screen paired beloved repertoire with revealing, often surprising anecdotes drawn from biographies and interviews, offering audiences a deeper look at the women behind the voices.

Spanning more than 90 years of musical history, the show honored the extraordinarily gifted and hardworking, classically trained women whose rise to stardom helped define popular culture.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Liora Michelle



