Photos: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Brings MOONLIGHT MADNESS at The Green Room 42

The Gentle Giant of Whacky and Whimsy, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, returned to The Green Room 42 for two jam-packed performances of her Halloween show MOONLIGHT MADNESS on October 27th. As fans of Emmy-nominated (six times!) actress, storyteller, and puppeteer flooded the venue, excitement built up until LCR burst into the room with friends of both the human and hand-crafted variety, there to lift spirits and raise voices in laughter. The purveyor of the popular series BIZARRE BRUNCH, Leslie leads with creativity, and it shows in every wonderful inch, every colorful moment, and every unbelievable surprise of Moonlight Madness, and why not? It all comes from the mind of the woman who, twenty-three years ago, gave the world the eternally five-years-old Lolly Lardpop. Lolly was on hand for the program, along with some of Carrara-Rudolph’s other favorite playmates like Jenna Andreatta, Judy Glad, Jessy Tomsko, and MAC-Award winner Michael Kirk Lane. The proceedings were overseen by director Jamie Donmoyer and featured Michael Hicks on the Piano and Paul Rudolph on Percussion. It was a truly festive and fabulous celebration of life and love, with LCR’s unfailing message of optimism, acceptance, and living inside of one’s creativity. Like all Leslie Carrara-Rudolph shows, Moonlight Madness was a happening, an event, something to be experienced. In the opinion of this writer (and LCR fan), any opportunity to see her and her crew in action should be grabbed, and the proof is in these two previous BroadwayWorld reviews by me (HERE) and Bobby Patrick (HERE).

Photos by Stephen Mosher

