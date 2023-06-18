Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42

Puppets & Pancakes! An Unbeatable Combo

By: Jun. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 2 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 3 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here… Grabbing that silent T from cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

Believe it or not, my rainbow angels, someone got Little Bobby out of the house before the crack of noon, and on a Saturday no less… could you die? But that someone was none other than the wildly talented and wildly insane Leslie Carrara-Rudolph who, for the first time in three years, resurrected her breakfast with booze cabaret THE BIZARRE BRUNCH at The Green Room 42. Saturday afternoon’s show was a full house and a full show of the LCR mayhem that springs from her explosive ADHD-TNT, as she let fly her imagination and emptied her brain all over the stage - a brain, mind you, that plays host to all the voices in her head that have found their way out into the “real” world, and become her money-making arm candy. As one of the voices (& arms) behind the Sesame Street gang, since the mid-1990s, this master Muppeteer has garnered 5 Emmy and Behind The Voice Award Nominations,Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 taking home the BTVA 3 times for her Muppetry, including her VERY popular Sesame Street pal, Abby Cadabby. But in the realm of NYC nightclubs, it is her wonderful, original, handmade creation, Lolly Lardpop, that slays audiences, wherever they go together. Lolly is a decorous, hybrid sock puppet of indeterminate species who is, at turns, whimsical and sweet, then loud and boisterous, but always hilarious. The magic that is Leslie Carrara-Rudolph lies in her absolute belief in the characters she creates. These are her friends, as well as the well-practiced roles this very gifted, sensitive, musical actress plays, and although she’s an elegant, well-dressed, blonde bombshell, she is as nimble a physical comedian as she is a vocal one. There was no corner of the stage or of The Green Room itself that she did not cover, as she zipped about, singing songs and doing bits and schtick with her very appreciative audience… an audience that was also enjoying what looked like a fine brunch menu, if the yummy-looking fluffy pancakes and piping hot eggs benedict of Bobby’s two table mates are any indicators.

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42

But then there’s the Yummy Leslie - along with all the character voices she creates for herself and her puppet friends, Leslie has her own voice too, a bright, happy-sounding instrument that sings songs like PURE IMAGINATION, GOOD DAY, and even MAIRZY DOATS with abandon, range, and beauty. Her characters (sans puppets) like Madam Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Velveetaaaaaaarrrr (who appeared after LCR popped her fave red tutu on her head and then gave psychic readings of a poor unsuspecting audience member's foot) or her society matron, Mrs. Gilgecch {sp?}, (who opened the show to songs from OKLAHOMA) are parodies, yes, but they are rooted in the universe inside Leslie’s head - a universe of galaxies as real to her (and just as swirly) as our own, and, so, they play for her audience as real, fully rounded and grounded denizens of her universe. Using Lolly and her Grandma Dot to melt the audience into laughing puddles, LCR also told touching and heartfelt stories of her dad and her beloved, doll-loving Uncle Michael, both of whom have “Gone over the rainbow and are sitting in the balcony seats,” to bring up some lite, loving puddles in our eyes (yeah, you’re not crying… Bobby is), all from the most loving and heartfelt space it has ever been this rainbow writer’s joy to experience. Therein lies the enchantment that is Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, the joy she NEEDS to bring to everyone, and her absolute belief that she gifts to all who are watching - belief in magic, belief in her characters and their stories, belief in Leslie that allows her to throw herself forward - sometimes blindly - knowing that she will still be able to take care of all of us out there in the dark with pancakes. All her madcap shenanigans were backed up beautifully and economically by just 2 musicians, the wonderfully gifted Michael Hicks, her music director/keys dude, and her handsome, Emmy-winning musician husband, Paul Rudolph, on everything else. If there is anything to take away from a Leslie Carrara-Rudolph show, it is that reconnection with your inner child who wants so badly for there to be magic in the world, and, because of Leslie, knows, now, for certain, that magic is real. 

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42

Leslie told us, on the day, that we were seeing her Dress Rehearsal, her First Preview, her Opening Night, and her Closing Night, as this performance was a one-shot deal at The Green Room 42. That's a shame, really, because this ol’ city needs Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and her BIZARRE BRUNCH, now, more than ever, and some smart club needs to install her permanently for the breakfast with booze crowd (The Gays) because she really is “a Wizard Harry” and she fully deserves …

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows (if anyone does) … and here’s why


Leslie Keeps Her Webbysite With Links To All Hers & Lolly’s Socials: HERE

Subscribe to Lolly’s YouTubes: HERE

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick
 

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42
The FAB Susie Mosher Plucked From The Crowd To Assist LCR

Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42 Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At The Green Room 42




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung Photo
Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists.

2
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdla Photo
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Wagner High School Jazz Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland This Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced all jazz programming June 19 through July 2.

3
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE Photo
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop to Present DRAMA @ MAMA: PRIDE

The talented staff of The Drama Book Shop are back on Sunday, June 25th to bring queer joy and bangin' showtunes to Don't Tell Mama! Drama @ Mama: Pride will feature performances of songs from your favorite shows, including La Cage aux Folles, Dogfight, The Prom, and more!

4
EMANCIPATION: A JUNETEETH CELEBRATION, Shaun Cassidy, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
EMANCIPATION: A JUNETEETH CELEBRATION, Shaun Cassidy, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Album Review: Matthew Scott Records His Show THE JESUS YEAR For All To Hear & For All TimeAlbum Review: Matthew Scott Records His Show THE JESUS YEAR For All To Hear & For All Time
Review: 24K Goldie (Dver) Builds Her BRIDGES At Don't Tell MamaReview: 24K Goldie (Dver) Builds Her BRIDGES At Don't Tell Mama
Music Review: Alica Witt's Clever Mind Composes CLEVER MIND A Brand New Love(lorn) SongMusic Review: Alica Witt's Clever Mind Composes CLEVER MIND A Brand New Love(lorn) Song
Review: ROUNDTABLE Host and SNL Alum Robert Bannon Kicks Off Pride With ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST At 54 BelowReview: ROUNDTABLE Host and SNL Alum Robert Bannon Kicks Off Pride With ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST At 54 Below

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You