Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIME

Photographer Conor Weiss captures an icon in action

Apr. 25, 2023  

Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIME Iconic cabaret artist and Broadway actress (Nine, Grand Hotel) Karen Akers returned to Birdland last night with a brand new show titled ABOUT TIME and took an at-capacity room of friends, fans, and cabaret contemporaries on a wonderful ride through her mind, her career, and her musical repertoire. Working lovingly alongside her esteemed colleague and close friend Alex Rybeck (Musical Directing from the piano) and Tom Hubbard (thrilling, as always, on bass), Ms. Akers charmed and delighted with seventy minutes of spectacular storytelling.

Broadway World Cabaret photography Conor Weiss was on hand to capture the clever cabarettist in his devoted lens. Conor's photos can be enjoyed below, and other great shows can be found on the Birdland website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIME Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


April 25, 2023

The much-revered and oft-praised cabaret artist Karen Akers shone brightly last night in her return to the cabaret stage.
