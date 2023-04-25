Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIME

Iconic cabaret artist and Broadway actress (Nine, Grand Hotel) Karen Akers returned to Birdland last night with a brand new show titled ABOUT TIME and took an at-capacity room of friends, fans, and cabaret contemporaries on a wonderful ride through her mind, her career, and her musical repertoire. Working lovingly alongside her esteemed colleague and close friend Alex Rybeck (Musical Directing from the piano) and Tom Hubbard (thrilling, as always, on bass), Ms. Akers charmed and delighted with seventy minutes of spectacular storytelling.

Broadway World Cabaret photography Conor Weiss was on hand to capture the clever cabarettist in his devoted lens.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

