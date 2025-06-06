 tracking pixel
Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42

The June 3 edition of this bi-weekly variety show featured Gabrielle Stravelli, Carly Ozard and more

By: Jun. 06, 2025
The June 3 edition of this bi-weekly variety show featured Gabrielle Stravelli, Carly Ozard, Cole Thompson and more stars from Broadway, the cabaret world, soul music and byond. The LINEUP returns on June 17 at 8:30 pm with another anything-goes variety show lineup. Tickets are available on the Green Room 42's website. (If you can't make it in person, livestream tickest are also available.) Below, see highlights from this week's show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Find tickets to future editions of the Lineup and other upcoming shows on the Green Room 42's website.

Learn more about Susie Mosher and where to follow her on her website at www.susiemosher.com

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher with Music Director Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Carly Ozard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Cole Thompson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Cole Thompson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Cole Thompson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
J.D. Smurthwaite. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Scott Barbarino & the Bev Naps (Dylan Berkshire, Anna Anderson). Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Scott Barbarino & the Bev Naps (Dylan Berkshire, Anna Anderson). Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Scott Barbarino & the Bev Naps (Dylan Berkshire, Anna Anderson). Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Carla Duren. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Carla Duren. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Carla Duren. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Domenick Allen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Domenick Allen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Domenick Allen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Barrie Kreinick. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Barrie Kreinick. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Nicolas King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Nicolas King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Mishti. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Mishti. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



