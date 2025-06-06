Photos: Joy-Filled THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The June 3 edition of this bi-weekly variety show featured Gabrielle Stravelli, Carly Ozard, Cole Thompson and more stars from Broadway, the cabaret world, soul music and byond. The LINEUP returns on June 17 at 8:30 pm with another anything-goes variety show lineup. Tickets are available on the Green Room 42's website. (If you can't make it in person, livestream tickest are also available.) Below, see highlights from this week's show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Find tickets to future editions of the Lineup and other upcoming shows on the Green Room 42's website.

