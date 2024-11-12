Photos: John Manzari Sings And Taps In RECENTER At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented tap dancer/singer John Manzari on the historic stage with Recenter, on Monday, November 4. See photos here!

John Manzari returned to Birdland with his new show Recenter featuring the talents of Luther S. Allison on piano, Jonathon Muir-Cotton on bass, and Mike Piolet on drums. Recenter seeks to fully embrace the audience, steering everyone away from the hectic nature of reality by utilizing music and dance to relax and ground the room. Music included pieces from Bill Evans, Chick Corea, Horace Silver, and much more.

John Manzari is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominated dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and teacher. Stage credits include the Broadway production of Funny Girl, Bessie Award winning production Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic, 42nd Street choreographed by Jared Grimes, Maurice Hines: Tappin’ Thru Life featuring his mentor Maurice Hines, The Wiz is 40: A Celebration in Dance and Music directed and choreographed by George Faison, and Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies. Television credits include the PBS special The Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, ABC’s The View, Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room and The Jerry Lewis Telethon. Concerts include his one man show John Manzari: The First Set, NY Pops Up, Ayodele & Friends at Little Island, Spoleto Festival with Caleb Teicher, Fall for Dance, Fall for Dance North (Canada), Amelia Island Dance Festival, Gold Coast Dance Festival, and Birdland Jazz Club & Jacob’s Pillow with Luke Hickey. John can be seen in the documentary about his mentor “Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back” and the award-winning short film “Slip.”

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

