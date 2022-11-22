Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jim Caruso Hosts A Jam-Packed CAST PARTY At Myron's At The Smith Center

The concert featured Clint Holmes, Travis Cloer, Michelle Johnson, Lannie Counts, Niki Scalera, and Christine Shebeck, among many others.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Jim Caruso's Cast Party (with Billy Stritch at the piano) made a triumphant return to Las Vegas on Friday, November 18. The sold-out "extreme open mic" took place at Myron's at The Smith Center, and featured a bevy of extraordinary Vegas musical talent, including Clint Holmes, Travis Cloer, Michelle Johnson, Lannie Counts, Niki Scalera, and Christine Shebeck, among many others.

See photos below!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past nineteen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. In the past, Party-ers have been thrilled by impromptu performances by Liza Minnelli, Ariana Grande, Tony Bennett, Michael Feinstein, Natalie Cole, Donny Osmond, Carol Channing, Charlie Puth, Jeffrey Osborne, Larry Gatlin, and thousands more.

Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

Photo credit: Ed Foster

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch to Star in 13th Annual SWINGING BIRDLAND CH Photo
Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch to Star in 13th Annual SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the 13th Annual “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” – starring vocalists Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch – for six performances from Tuesday, December 20 to Sunday, December 25 at 5:30 PM.
Taylor Iman Jones Will Debut Original Song at 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Next Week Photo
Taylor Iman Jones Will Debut Original Song at 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Next Week
54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood's Action Fund, on Monday November 28th at 9:30pm.
Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane Are The New Gurl Group In Town Photo
Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane Are The New Gurl Group In Town
Best friends for twenty years, show business power voices, and queer activists Todd Buonopane and Michael Buchanan play a show that pays tribute to all that and more.
Frank Dain Will Be Honored December 4th Photo
Frank Dain Will Be Honored December 4th
After twenty years as the editor of Cabaret Scenes Magazine, Frank Dain is being honored with a one-night-only concert featuring some of the greatest entertainers in the industry.

More Hot Stories For You


Alexandra Silber, Fergie L. Philippe, Shereen Pimentel, and More Will Perform The Music Of Ben Caplan at The Green Room 42Alexandra Silber, Fergie L. Philippe, Shereen Pimentel, and More Will Perform The Music Of Ben Caplan at The Green Room 42
November 22, 2022

The Green Room 42 will present Ben Caplan's Not-Quite Birthday Show, an evening of Caplan's music and lyrics featuring performances from Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent) Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton) and Shereen Pimentel (Maria in West Side Story, “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch”).
Josephine Beavers Returns To 54 Below, December 6 And 29Josephine Beavers Returns To 54 Below, December 6 And 29
November 21, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, has announced that Josephine Beavers' will return to the club on December 6th and 29th, 2022. Beavers will perform hits from the Great American Songbook, seasonal and holiday favorites including her new single, “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Forever.” 
54 Below to Present THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS This Holiday Season54 Below to Present THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS This Holiday Season
November 21, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
Broadway's Crystal Kellogg Joins THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The TriadBroadway's Crystal Kellogg Joins THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad
November 21, 2022

Crystal Kellogg, from Broadways “School of Rock” and “Finding Neverland”, joins Doris Dear and the all-star cast of “The Doris Dear Christmas Special” playing at The Triad Theater in NYC  Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm.
Ken Peplowski Quartet, City Rhythm Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland Next WeekKen Peplowski Quartet, City Rhythm Orchestra, and More to Play Birdland Next Week
November 20, 2022

Birdland Jazz Club has released jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running November 21 through December 4. Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include the Ken Peplowski Quartet, City Rhythm Orchestra, Paloma, Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez, Paloma and Frank Perowsky Orchestra.