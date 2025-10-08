Photos: Jeff Harnar Sings the 1959 Broadway Songbook at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 6, Birdland presented Jeff Harnar Sings The 1959 Broadway Songbook. Jeff’s band was led by Alex Rybeck, with Tom Hubbard on bass and Dan Gross on drums. Check out photos below!

This musical collage celebrates the 21 shows that lit up New York that year, including Gypsy, The Sound of Music, Fiorello, West Side Story, and The Music Man. Featuring over 40 beloved tunes by Styne, Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Bernstein, and Lerner & Loewe, the evening paid tribute to what many call the twilight of the Golden Age of Broadway.

Harnar first performed the show in 1991 at The Algonquin Hotel’s legendary Oak Room, later recording it for Original Cast Records and PBS. The acclaimed vocalist - a multiple MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Award winner - has since performed The 1959 Broadway Songbook to great acclaim across the U.S. and in London.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey