Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates The Songbook At Birdland

“Confessions of a New Yorker” was an early musical Valentine to New York City featuring the songs of of Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, and more.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB presented the return of MAC and Bistro Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar – celebrating Manhattan in music with Confessions of a New Yorker – on Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM. See photos here!
 
“Confessions of a New Yorker” was an early musical Valentine to New York City featuring the songs of of Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green and more.  The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck lead the trio featuring Ritt Henn of bass and Dan Gross on drums in a set that includes “I Happen to Like New York,” “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven” and many surprises.

 Included was a special spotlight on some more contemporary New York-based songwriters including Annie Dinerman, Bob Walton, Francesca Blumenthal, Portia Nelson and Alex Rybeck. Harnar and Rybeck celebrated forty-one years of musical collaboration, in a partnership that has taken their shows across the country, to London, Norway, Paris and on the High Seas.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey



