Photos: Jeff Harnar Celebrates The Songbook At Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB presented the return of MAC and Bistro Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar – celebrating Manhattan in music with Confessions of a New Yorker – on Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM. See photos here!



“Confessions of a New Yorker” was an early musical Valentine to New York City featuring the songs of of Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green and more. The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck lead the trio featuring Ritt Henn of bass and Dan Gross on drums in a set that includes “I Happen to Like New York,” “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven” and many surprises.

Included was a special spotlight on some more contemporary New York-based songwriters including Annie Dinerman, Bob Walton, Francesca Blumenthal, Portia Nelson and Alex Rybeck. Harnar and Rybeck celebrated forty-one years of musical collaboration, in a partnership that has taken their shows across the country, to London, Norway, Paris and on the High Seas.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments