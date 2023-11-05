Photos: Jeanne MacDonald Makes Long-awaited Return To Cabaret With HEART & SOUL! at Chelsea Table + Stage

Conor Weiss captures award-winner in return to cabaret.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Photos: Jeanne MacDonald Makes Long-awaited Return To Cabaret With HEART & SOUL! at Chelsea Table + Stage After an extended hiatus from the stage, award-winning vocalist Jeanne MacDonald returned to the cabaret world on November 3rd with a show titled HEART & SOUL! that played Chelsea Table + Stage.  Working alongside Musical Director Tracy Stark, Ms. MacDonald did a sort of out-of-town tryout with Heart & Soul! in September at the Eldred Preserve, as part of the Bradstan Cabaret series.  The nearly sold-out performance was enough proof that MacDonald has been missed but when the performance ended with enthusiastic ovations, it was clear that the program needed to play Manhattan.

Broadway World Cabaret's Conor Weiss was in the room on Friday to capture Jeanne MacDonald in action.  Enjoy Conor's photo flash below and find great shows to see on the CT+S website HERE.

Recommended For You