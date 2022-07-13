Photos: Jamie deRoy Brought Her Friends Back To Birdland For Some Songs & Some Laughs In JAMIE deROY & FRIENDS

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

We all know, my lovelies, that uber-producer Jamie deRoy puts on a FAB show wherever she goes. That's because, along with great taste and an amazing eye for talent, she herself is SUCH a talented entertainer, both as a singer and a host, with the most FABULOUS showbiz stories to tell and a wonderful Jews-Eye-View of the world. Monday night's installment of Jamie deRoy & FRIENDS at Birdland raised the roof and brought the house down with her guests Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, Robert Klein, Lianne Marie Dobbs, and Grammy-winning songwriter Julie Gold. Since reviewing this semi-regular show benefiting THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND (formerly The Actors Fund) is to guild the lily, yet again, as each review of JD&F is just one rave after another, we offer you a look-see into the evening with Bobby's photo phlash. Everyone killed it on the night and were all top of their games. It does bear mentioning, though, that legendary comic, singer, musician Robert Klein (who owned up to having just passed his 80th birthday) knocked it out of the park with his 7 minutes of comedy, followed by his rendition of an old song friend from THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - the touching and lovely FALLING. We weren't there back then, but we saw and heard why he was nominated for that Tony.

ENJOY THE FILMS MY DEARLINGS! Cuz the show was 5 Out Of 5 Rainbows for sure!

Find Great Shows At Birdland: HERE

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick