Photos: James Barbour Celebrates The Season At Birdland

Once again, James Barbour returned to Birdland with his annual holiday concert on Monday, December 12. The audience was entertained with holiday classics, incredible music and the warmth of the season. Rachel Kaufman was at the piano and surprise guests included Phillip Boykin, Dale Badway and Sarah Ambrose.
Photographer Kevin Alvey was on hand to capture the fun! See the photos below!
James Barbour was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Sydney Carton in the Broadway musical version of A Tale of Two Cities, and won the Sarasota Magazine Best Actor Award for the Asolo Rep pre-Broadway production. He has starred on Broadway in such Tony-Award winning shows as Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast as The Beast, Carousel as Billy Bigelow, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock and as Edward Rochester in Jane Eyre (Drama League Award nomination). He also appeared in the Broadway production of Cyrano and the national tour of The Secret Garden. His television credits range from the pilots of "The District," "Just Shoot Me" and "Flashpoint" to appearances on "Sex and the City," "Ed," "That's Life," "Some Enchanted Evening: Celebrating Oscar Hammerstein" (PBS)," "Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice" (CBS), the PBS mini-series "American Experience: John & Abigail Adams" (playing Thomas Jefferson) and the film version of "A Tale of Two Cities" in Concert for Public Television.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
James Barbour
James Barbour, Phillip Boykin, Dale Badway, Sarah Ambrose
Dale Badway, Phillip Boykin, Rachel Kaufman, James Barbour, Sarah Ambrose
James Barbour
James Barbour
James Barbour
James Barbour
Dale Badway
Dale Badway
James Barbour
Sarah Ambrose
Sarah Ambrose, James Barbour
Sarah Ambrose, James Barbour
Sarah Ambrose
James Barbour
Phillip Boykin
Phillip Boykin
Phillip Boykin
James Barbour
Dale Badway, James Barbour, Phillip Boykin
