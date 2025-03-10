Photos: JUDY COLLINS & FRIENDS at the Town Hall Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justin Vivian Bind, Paul Cole, Ari Hest, Rickie Lee Jones, Oakland Rain, Stephen Stills, Richard Thompson, Stephen Schwartz, and Beth Nielsen Chapman joined the legendary Judy Collins in a star-studded 85th birthday celebration, Judy Collins and Friends: 85 Years of Music and Protest on March 8, 2025 at 8 PM at The Town Hall. Check out photos below!

Hosted by Sophie B. Hawkins and taking place on International Women’s Day, Judy Collins's birthday celebration was a look back at her six decades of music and protest, and a look forward to the generations she has led and inspired. Judy Collins and Friends is presented by The Town Hall and directed by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Russ Titelman. More surprise friends will be announced in the coming days.

Judy Collins first performed at The Town Hall in 1964 in a program that resulted in her first live recording Judy Collins in Concert (1964). Over the past six decades, Judy Collins has performed at The Town Hall several times, both in her own concerts and at activist events including the civil rights and anti-war programs to which she has dedicated much of her life.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

