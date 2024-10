Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Returns For Another Open Mic At To Birdland Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from the latest edition of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party. The open mic variety show takes place every week at Birdland, the iconic jazz club in the heart of New York City. Musical director Billy Stritch accompanies from the piano, leading the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

On Monday night, the impromptu lineup was packed with talent: Craig Rubano, Nick Cesares, Macon Prickett, Jane Scheckter, Eddie Kam, Emma Leslie, Lucas Beltran, Oliver Cope, Marco Carisco, Susan Mack, William McGinnis, Phebe Barnett, Ezra Kessler, Daniele Bold, AC Lincoln, Adrian Galante, Ann Klein, Bryce Edwards, Isaac Knox, Gloria Waldman, Daniel Andrew Blum, and James Zebooker.

Photos by Kevin Alvey

