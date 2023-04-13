Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Broadway For Self Help Africa Concert at the Cutting Room

The event took place on Monday, April 10 at 7 PM.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Madison Wells Forward once again partnered with the organization Self Help Africa to present the eighth annual concert event: Broadway for Self Help Africa on Monday, April 10 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC. Proceeds from the evening will enable Self Help Africa to continue their work delivering sustainable solutions to improve the lives and the living conditions of communities across Africa. Check out photos below!

The event included performances from Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera), Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous, Wicked), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical, Carousel), Alana Cauthen (Rent, Hairspray), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys), Chad Burris (Almost Famous, Mean Girls), Will Mann (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), Kevin Clay (The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country, A Bronx Tale), Cristina Raé ("America's Got Talent," Little Shop of Horrors), Alexa Green (Wicked), Jodi Snyder (Fiddler on the Roof), Kerri George (Oscar at the Crown), Brook Wood (Post Modern Jukebox), and B Noelle Thomas.



