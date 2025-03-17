Photos: Highlights from Yael Rasooly's HYMN TO LOVE - A CABARET WITH PIAF at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 15th, international singer and performer Yael Rasooly brought HYMN TO LOVE - A CABARET WITH PIAF back to cabaret hotspot Don't Tell Mama. The show, featuring music director Daniel Rein on the piano, showcased Yael's affinity for the singer Edith Piaf.

Born in 1983 in Jerusalem, Israel, Yael was trained primarily as a classical singer and went on to study theatre design in London. She began developing her unique theatrical language at the School of Visual Theatre in Jerusalem, where she specialized in directing, puppetry and design, and graduated with excellence.

Since 2006, Yael has been creating independent theatre works and performs at leading international festivals throughout Europe, the United States, South America and the Far East.

Yael’s theatrical language is based on a multidisciplinary approach, combining different forms of theatre, puppetry, visual art and music.

For more on Yael Rasooly and to find out where she'll be performing next, visit her website at www.yael-rasooly.com

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website.

Below, see photos from the March 15th show taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly and Daniel Rein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Daniel Rein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Daniel Rein. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Yael Rasooly. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Comments