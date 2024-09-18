Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below

On Monday, September 16, 2024, producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz welcomed an appreciative audience at 54 Below to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! The show was a wonderful kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month.

This show was part of 54 Below's Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts. It featured music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

The cast featured Rhiannon Nichelle, Blanca Del Loco [she/they] (Bright Star Touring Theatre national tour), Luz [he/they] (The Lost Boys Musical), Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they] (writer/composer of Loud & With Feeling) and JQ Welch [she/they].

See photos from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.



Spencer J Vigil, Luz, Flower Estefania Rios, JQ Welch, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Blanca Del Loco, Sofia R.C. Melendez



Flower Estefania Rios. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Flower Estefania Rios and JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sofia R.C. Melendez & Cesario Tirado-Ortiz



Sofia R.C.Melendez



Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Flower Estefania Rios. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and Music Director Omar Camps-Kamrin Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sofia R. C. Melendez and Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sofia R. C. Melendez and Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Blanca Del Loco and Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Blanca Del Loco and Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Cesario Tirado-Ortiz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sofia R.C. Melendez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Sofia R.C. Melendez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Flower Estefania Rios and Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.



Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss