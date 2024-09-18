News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below

See photos from the September 16th concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles!

By: Sep. 18, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz welcomed an appreciative audience at 54 Below to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! The show was a wonderful kick off to  Hispanic Heritage Month.

LATEST NEWS

54 Below to Present 54 SINGS THE BARD: BROADWAY GOES SHAKESPEARE
Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below
Jason Yeager & Jason Anick to Perform at Birdland With Special Guest Julie Benko
Review: Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch Toast Hoagy Carmichael at Chelsea Table + Stage

This show was part of 54 Below's Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts. It featured music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin [he/him] (winner of Best Original Score at Hudson Film Fest 2023).

The cast featured Rhiannon Nichelle, Blanca Del Loco [she/they] (Bright Star Touring Theatre national tour), Luz [he/they] (The Lost Boys Musical), Sofia R.C. Melendez [she/they], Flower Estefana Rios [she/her], producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz [they/he/it], Spencer J. Vigil [he/they] (writer/composer of Loud & With Feeling) and JQ Welch [she/they].

See photos from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Spencer J Vigil, Luz, Flower Estefania Rios, JQ Welch, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Blanca Del Loco, Sofia R.C. Melendez

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Flower Estefania Rios. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Flower Estefania Rios and JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R.C. Melendez & Cesario Tirado-Ortiz

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R.C.Melendez

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Flower Estefania Rios. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Producer Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and Music Director Omar Camps-Kamrin Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R. C. Melendez and Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R. C. Melendez and Luz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Rhiannon Nichelle. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image

Blanca Del Loco and Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Blanca Del Loco and Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Cesario Tirado-Ortiz and JQ Welch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Cesario Tirado-Ortiz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R.C. Melendez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Sofia R.C. Melendez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Flower Estefania Rios and Blanca Del Loco. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photos: Highlights from Their Pronouns Are El/ Elle/ Ella at 54 Below Image
Spencer J. Vigil. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Find more upcoming shows on 54 Below's website.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos