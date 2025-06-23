Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Green Room 42 - June 17

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The Tuesday, June 17, 2025 featured a stacked lineup including Macon Prickett, who recently made his solo cabaret debut at 54 Below, jazz singer and composer Anaïs Reno, cabaret star Ari Axelrod, comedian Harrison Greenbaum, Alice Ripley (star of the original cast of Next to Normal), MAC award winner Justin Dylan Nastro, "Saxy" Susie Clausen, Bobby Stone, and pianist David Pearl, and Broadway legend Marilyn Maye, plus Mosher's regular house musicians providing accompaniment throughout the night.

Actress and singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Learn more about Mosher at www.susiemosher.com

The bi-weekly show continues on Tuesday July 1. Tickets are available here. To purchase livestream tickets click here.

