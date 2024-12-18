Photos: Highlights from THE DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL HOLIDAY SHOW at Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, on Tuesday December 17th at 7 pm, guests at Pangea were treated to the lovely David Dean Bottrell Holiday Show. Award-winning storyteller and actor David Dean Bottrell (Modern Family, Frasier) brought his holiday show back to Pangea with a new collection of hilarious holiday stories both naughty and nice. David and special musical guests Ruth Aguilar, Logan Schmucker and Jody Shelton led the sold-out crowd in a Merry-Happy evening of Rum-Pah-Pum-Pums, Fa-La-La-La’s and Ho-Ho-Ho’s. Winner of the 2023 NYC Bistro Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Storytelling.”

BroadwayWorld reviewer Nathan Johnson said that Bottrell’s “engagement with the crowd is so compelling that distractions vanish, and laughter becomes the only interruption to the spell he casts.”

Below, see highlights of the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Follow David Dean Bottrell on Instagram at @daviddeanbottrell and find information about David Dean Bottrell’s book at https://workingactorthebook.com

Find more upcoming shows at Pangea on their website.

