The residency runs through December 18.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Review: David Dean Bottrell Teaches A Master Class In Storytelling With THE DEATH OF ME YET at Pangea If I were to survey a hundred people asking, "Who wants to attend an eighty-minute show about death?" I'm reasonably certain that at least ninety-percent would respond with a resounding, “I’m busy!" In most instances, those ninety percent would have saved themselves from a dreadfully dull evening. However, in the unique case of master storyteller David Dean Bottrell, they would have been dead wrong.

THE DEATH OF ME YET opens with a slap to the face, a signal for the audience to buckle in for what will be a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected profundity. Bottrell captivates with a blend of mild-mannered charm and animated humor, something akin to a Clark Kent with Deadpool’s biting wit.

Bottrell's storytelling is a mesmerizing journey, unveiling subtleties and deep humor even in the darkest moments. At times, he weaves tales with the delicacy of a father reading to a child, luring the audience into vulnerability before shocking them with his outrageous Review: David Dean Bottrell Teaches A Master Class In Storytelling With THE DEATH OF ME YET at Pangea misadventures. From the outset, it's clear that Bottrell possesses a rare gift—the joyful lens through which he views life. His humor transcends even the grimmest situations, a true testament to his comedic prowess. The audience is left torn between laughter and the realization that they probably shouldn't be laughing—creating an unexpected and magical dynamic.

Every story weaves seamlessly into the next, transcending time, all anchored by the overarching theme of death. David effortlessly slips into characters, never becoming them but instead evoking their essence, summoning their energy to enhance the storytelling. His physicality adds nuance and layers, from the curve of his back to the twist of his neck. On the journey, he maintains the innocence of a child, offering wonder and curiosity with each retelling. In the deepest moments, he taps into the universal vein with such raw honesty that he exposes himself at levels deeper than most would dare.

Review: David Dean Bottrell Teaches A Master Class In Storytelling With THE DEATH OF ME YET at Pangea Bottrell's personable storytelling style makes it feel as if he's sharing his experiences with each audience member individually. His engagement with the crowd is so compelling that distractions vanish, and laughter becomes the only interruption to the spell he casts. David plays every angle of the stage, including the tables to the side, ensuring that every audience member has a great view.

Finding humor in every moment is a rare gift, and Bottrell, through expert navigation of the delicate nuances of his storytelling, imparts a lesson in living life to the fullest. THE DEATH OF ME YET is a celebration of life through laughter, and a lesson in perspective—a reminder that life is not just what happens to us but, also, how we choose to perceive it. In the end, after being pulled into his world through storytelling, one is left with a profound sense of gratitude for the simple act of being alive. I wish, even if only for a moment, everyone could see the world through David Dean Bottrell's eyes.

David Dean Bottrell will continue his performances of THE DEATH OF ME YET through December.   The link for Pangea's cabaret calendar and reservations is Click HereClick Here

Visit the David Dean Bottrell website.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson




