Photos: Highlights from Meg Flather's WALK HOME at Don't Tell Mama

The 2/13 show celebrated Flather's birthday and the release of her new album, WALK HOME.
On Thursday February 13, 2025 at 7 pm, Mac, Bistro, and United Solo award-winning singer-songwriter Meg Flather celebrated the release of her latest album, Walk Home, with a show at midtown Manhattan hotspot Don't Tell Mama. The CD release show, which also celebrated the singer's birthday, featured music direction by Tracy Stark and was directed by Lennie Watts. See highlights from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Learn more about Meg Flather on her website at megflather.com
You can listen to the single "Walk Home" on Spotify here.
Meg Flather. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
