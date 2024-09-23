News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: HOT JAZZ & SWING Kicked Off at Jazz at Lincoln Center's 37th Season

The 9/19 to 9/21 show honored the 20th anniversary of Frederick P. Rose Hall with a rousing night of jazz

By: Sep. 23, 2024
This weekend, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) kicked off Jazz at Lincoln Center's 37th season and celebrated the 20th anniversary of Frederick P. Rose Hall with Hot Jazz & Swing. The show took place from September 19-21 at 7:30 pm in JALC’s Rose Theater.

Hot Jazz & Swing featured the JLCO with Wynton Marsalis. It was directed by Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist, composer, and Grammy Award-winning scholar Loren Schoenberg and featured special guests Kurt Elling and Shenel Johns. See highlights below from the Friday, September 20, 2024 performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Check out the rest of Jazz at Lincoln Center's upcoming season on their website.

JLCO Orchestra. Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Special guest Shenel Johns and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Co-director Loren Schoenberg. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Kurt Elling. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Co-director Wynton Marsalis. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Shenel Johns. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.




