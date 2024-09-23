Photos: HOT JAZZ & SWING Kicked Off at Jazz at Lincoln Center's 37th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) kicked off Jazz at Lincoln Center's 37th season and celebrated the 20th anniversary of Frederick P. Rose Hall with Hot Jazz & Swing. The show took place from September 19-21 at 7:30 pm in JALC’s Rose Theater.

Hot Jazz & Swing featured the JLCO with Wynton Marsalis. It was directed by Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist, composer, and Grammy Award-winning scholar Loren Schoenberg and featured special guests Kurt Elling and Shenel Johns. See highlights below from the Friday, September 20, 2024 performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Check out the rest of Jazz at Lincoln Center's upcoming season on their website.

JLCO Orchestra. Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Special guest Shenel Johns and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Photo Credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Co-director Loren Schoenberg. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Kurt Elling. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Co-director Wynton Marsalis. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Shenel Johns. Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Photo: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Comments