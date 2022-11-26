Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42
The concert took place on November 21st.
Broadway performer Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Elf, Act One) presented a benefit concert celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community at The Green Room 42. Money raised from the concert supported the organizations ADL and StandWithUS.
Check out the photo from the evening below!
The cast included: Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit), Shira Averbuch (Solitary Light, Evening 1910), Ari Axelrod (acclaimed cabaret artist), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Temple of the Souls), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman), Drew Korn (vocalist/advocate), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Mara Jill Herman (Bob Mackie's Broadway, Disney on Classic), Rachel Shur Chase (Chicago, Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line, FAME!), Lisa Graye (Romeo & Bernadette, Friends! The Musical Parody, Cleopatra! The Pop Experience), Dani Apple (The Sorceress, The Baker's Wife), and Olivia Dei Cicchi (Les Miserables) and Rebecca Marlowe (Billy Elliot). Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl) served as the Music Director/Accompanist and performed.
As a Jewish Broadway performer, Noah Marlowe was empowered to create this concert as a platform for his fellow Broadway community members to celebrate their heritage and to combat antisemitism which continues to impact Jews all over the world. Marlowe states, "Oftentimes, I feel alone and helpless in my fight against antisemitism because of what I see in the news. I find that many people I know leave antisemitism out of their fights for social justice. I began to realize that there are so many in my community that feel the same way I do. Performers will be singing songs they feel represent them and will reflect on their journeys as Jewish artists and how these unfortunate antisemitic events have impacted them."
Photo Credit: Gary Vorwald (Instagram: @gvphoto1957)
Joshua Turchin and Noah Marlowe
Ariel Neydavoud
Becca Suskauer
Drew Korn
Rachel Schur Chase
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 25, 2022
Get details for all the jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running November 29 through December 11.
Sidney Myer, Rachelle Garniez & More to Perform at Pangea in December
November 25, 2022
Pangea’s holiday tree will be all a-blaze with garlands of mirthful Downtown artistry this December, featuring Sidney Myer, Tammy McCann, Roz White, and more.
Damon Daunno, Amber Gray, Grace McLean and Margo Seibert Join LOVE THE STRUGGLE Joe's Pub Concert
November 23, 2022
Rehearsals began last week for a concert on Monday, December 5 at Joe's Pub being presented in collaboration with Maestra Music featuring song highlights from Love The Struggle, a new musical co-written by Stacy Krayand Yair Evnine about the French existential philosophers and social activists Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre.
See 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, Julie Benko & Jason Yeager, and More at 54 Below Next Week
November 23, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
The Skivvies to Celebrate New Holiday Album SLEIGH MY NAME at Chelsea Table + Stage
November 23, 2022
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present The Skivvies to ring in the holidays with their album release shows “Sleigh My Name,” for two performances, Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18, both at 7:00 PM.