Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42

Broadway performer Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Elf, Act One) presented a benefit concert celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community at The Green Room 42. Money raised from the concert supported the organizations ADL and StandWithUS.

Check out the photo from the evening below!



The cast included: Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit), Shira Averbuch (Solitary Light, Evening 1910), Ari Axelrod (acclaimed cabaret artist), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Temple of the Souls), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman), Drew Korn (vocalist/advocate), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Mara Jill Herman (Bob Mackie's Broadway, Disney on Classic), Rachel Shur Chase (Chicago, Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line, FAME!), Lisa Graye (Romeo & Bernadette, Friends! The Musical Parody, Cleopatra! The Pop Experience), Dani Apple (The Sorceress, The Baker's Wife), and Olivia Dei Cicchi (Les Miserables) and Rebecca Marlowe (Billy Elliot). Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl) served as the Music Director/Accompanist and performed.



As a Jewish Broadway performer, Noah Marlowe was empowered to create this concert as a platform for his fellow Broadway community members to celebrate their heritage and to combat antisemitism which continues to impact Jews all over the world. Marlowe states, "Oftentimes, I feel alone and helpless in my fight against antisemitism because of what I see in the news. I find that many people I know leave antisemitism out of their fights for social justice. I began to realize that there are so many in my community that feel the same way I do. Performers will be singing songs they feel represent them and will reflect on their journeys as Jewish artists and how these unfortunate antisemitic events have impacted them."

Photo Credit: Gary Vorwald (Instagram: @gvphoto1957)