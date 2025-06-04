Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch Bring Genre-Spanning CLOSE TO YOU To Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday night, Birdland was buzzing as Gabrielle Stravelli and Billy Stritch took to the stage with their brand-new show, Close To You. Joined by Pat O’Leary on bass and Mark McLean on drums, the dynamic duo delivered a genre-spanning set that moved effortlessly through jazz, pop, Brazilian rhythms, rock-n-roll, country, and R&B. See photos from the show.

The evening’s musical journey included tributes to The Everly Brothers, Lou Rawls, Milton Nascimento, Michel Legrand, and Jule Styne—each number reimagined with Stravelli’s soulful vocals and Stritch’s signature piano flair. The performance marked a stylish and musically rich night at the iconic NYC venue, and we've got the photos to prove it.

Scroll down for a look inside Close To You at Birdland!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

