Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli And Billy Stritch Bring Genre-Spanning CLOSE TO YOU To Birdland

The evening’s musical journey included tributes to The Everly Brothers, Lou Rawls, Milton Nascimento, Michel Legrand, and Jule Styne.
On Monday night, Birdland was buzzing as Gabrielle Stravelli and Billy Stritch took to the stage with their brand-new show, Close To You. Joined by Pat O’Leary on bass and Mark McLean on drums, the dynamic duo delivered a genre-spanning set that moved effortlessly through jazz, pop, Brazilian rhythms, rock-n-roll, country, and R&B. See photos from the show.
The evening’s musical journey included tributes to The Everly Brothers, Lou Rawls, Milton Nascimento, Michel Legrand, and Jule Styne—each number reimagined with Stravelli’s soulful vocals and Stritch’s signature piano flair. The performance marked a stylish and musically rich night at the iconic NYC venue, and we've got the photos to prove it.
Scroll down for a look inside Close To You at Birdland!
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli
Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli
Pat O''Leary, Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Mark McLean
Nicolas King, Mark Sendroff, Susie Mosher
Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli
Billy Stritch, Pat O''Leary, Gabrielle Stravelli, Mark McLean
Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli
Billy Stritch, Pat O''Leary
Billy Stritch, Pat O''Leary, Gabrielle Stravelli
Billy Stritch, Pat O''Leary, Gabrielle Stravelli
Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos