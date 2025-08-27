Photos: Frankie Marino Makes NYC Club Debut At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frankie Moreno performed his first New York City club date at Birdland on Monday night, joined by his brother on bass and his son Giovanni on drums. Moreno, who set the 2024 world record for most number one singles with 118, has released 147 singles to date, all of which reached the Top Ten on the iTunes charts. His Birdland appearance featured a program of original material in a blues and rock style. Check out photos from the show.

With 18 Top-Ten albums (9 No. 1s), 143 Top-Ten singles (113 No. 1s), an Emmy nomination, and being named Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year” 5 times, Frankie Moreno is consistently breaking records and wowing audiences from coast to coast with his own brand of genre-blurring Rock n’ Roll.

Reaching millions of record sales worldwide, Frankie continues to write and release new music. In 2019, he made music history by becoming the only artist to have 6 albums debut at a Top-Ten spot on the Billboard Charts in a 12-month period.

As a child prodigy on the piano and a gifted multi-instrumentalist, Frankie was first introduced to American audiences at the age of 10 on CBS’s “Star Search.” His performance on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” brought him into America’s living rooms again performing his self-penned hit “Tangerine Honey.” He has continued to perform sold-out concerts including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Hollywood Bowl, and Las Vegas residencies.

Frankie’s collaboration with world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell, At Home With Friends, reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard. The album included Sting, Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Kristin Chenoweth, and Regina Spektor. Frankie and Josh have since released Musical Gifts, which reached No. 8 on Billboard and featured Placido Domingo, Gloria Estefan, Allison Krauss, and Chick Corea.

Frankie toured the U.S. with Sugarland and Billy Currington. He joined multi-platinum artists Air Supply for their world tour as musical director, and wrote their radio single “Dance with Me,” reaching No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 40. He has performed original works for his Symphony concerts with the nation’s premier orchestras.

Phoro Credit: Kevin Alvey