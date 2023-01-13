Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At LATINXOXO For Under the Radar Festival 2023 At Joe's Pub

LatinXoXo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story. It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song.

Jan. 13, 2023  


Migguel Anggelo brings LatinXoxo to Under The Radar Festival 2023 at Joe's Pub on January 12, 15, and 17.

LatinXoxo - January 12, 15 and 17 at Under the Radar Festival 2023 at Joe's Pub - is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations.

With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. LatinXoXo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story. It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. These performances are part of the Joe's Pub + Under the Radar: In Concert series.

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

LatinXoxo

January 12, 15, 17 (Running Time: 70 Minutes)
Conceived by Migguel Anggelo (Venezuela/U.S.)
Book by C. Julian Jiménez
Musical direction by Jaime Lozano
Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea
Additional credits can be found here
Performed in English and Spanish

Tickets are available here, by calling 212.967.7555, or in-person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theatre (425 Lafayette Street). All tickets are subject to facility and service fees.

Re-engineering the intersection of music and theater, UNDER THE RADAR + JOE'S PUB: IN CONCERT highlights the multidisciplinary music/theater hybrids emerging from this renowned venue's programming. These artists are exploring the intersection of music and theater to bring their unique stories to the stage.

Photo Credit: David Andrako




