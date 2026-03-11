My Shows
Photos: Elizabeth Gillies Makes Solo Concert Debut at Birdland NYC

Elizabeth Gillies blends jazz and pop in a captivating her debut performance at Birdland.

By: Mar. 11, 2026

Elizabeth Gillies made her solo concert debut at Birdland in New York City on March 9, performing an evening of jazz standards and pop classics. Check out photos from the show!

Gillies is known for her role as Fallon Carrington on the Netflix series Dynasty. She began her career on Broadway at age 15 in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 before gaining recognition as Jade West on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. She later starred opposite Denis Leary in the FX series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Her Birdland performance followed her recent run in Little Shop of Horrors. The concert featured selections including “Why Try To Change Me Now,” “Lovefool,” and “If I Only Had a Brain,” drawing on material associated with the Great American Songbook and other popular repertoire.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


