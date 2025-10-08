Photos: Dutch Treat Club Opens Its Season With the Gilded Age & Melissa Errico

KT Sullivan, the newly installed president of the Dutch Treat Club (KT first became president in 2005 but stepped down in 2012 when she became the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Artistic Director) and club Entertainment Chairman Raissa Katona Bennett, hosted the Dutch Club’s Gilded Age Dinner last night (October 7, 2025) at the club’s abode at The 3 West Club on 51st Street in Manhattan.

Tony-nominated actress, recording artist, and writer Melissa Errico performed a mini-concert of her “The Story Of A Rose,” a musical play which relates the story of World War I. “The Story Of A Rose” was created for The Doughboy Foundation, which is the organization that runs the WWI Memorial in Washington, DC.

Phillip James Dodd, Architect, best-selling author and expert on the architecture of The Gilded Age, gave a fascinating presentation exploring “The Mansions of The Gilded Age”.

Next up on the Dutch Treat Club’s schedule on October 14th is speaker KT Sullivan, entertainer Natalie Douglas and teen winners. See photos from last night below, and learn more about the Dutch Treat Club here.

About Melissa Errico

Tony-nominated actress, recording artist, and writer Melissa Errico has been hailed as “a unique force in the life of the New York theater.” Known for Broadway roles in Amour, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, and more, she’s also earned acclaim for her solo concerts, with Opera News calling her “The Maria Callas of American musical theater.” Her albums, including Sondheim Sublime and Sondheim in the City, have garnered rave reviews, and she is currently preparing her next release, I Can Dream, Can’t I, for Winter 2025. Recent performances include portraying Zelda Fitzgerald, Mrs. Patrick Campbell, and Eleanor of Aquitaine in new works created for her. A regular contributor to The New York Times, Melissa tours internationally, bringing her singular blend of intelligence, humor, and vocal brilliance to stages from Carnegie Hall to Paris and London.

About Phillip James Dodd

Phillip James Dodd is a bestselling author, award-winning architect, and internationally recognized speaker, widely regarded as a leading expert on the architecture of The Gilded Age. Described by Julian Fellowes as the foremost authority on the era, Phillip has spoken across the U.S., appeared on C-SPAN, and given notable talks aboard the Queen Mary 2 and at landmarks such as The Breakers and The University Club. Born in the U.K. and trained at the Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture, he holds degrees from the University of Notre Dame and the Manchester School of Architecture. His acclaimed design work spans New York to India, and he has received prestigious honors including the Addison Mizner and Schuler Awards. A Fellow Emeritus of the ICAA and an Honorary Fellow of INTBAU, Phillip brings to life the grand architecture and scandalous stories of figures like Astor, Carnegie, and Vanderbilt. His latest book, An American Renaissance, features a foreword by Julian Fellowes, and his next title, The Mansions of The Gilded Age, is set for release in Spring 2026.



Raissa Katona Bennett, Melissa Errico, KT Sullivan, Phillip James Dodd



KT Sullivan



Raissa Katona Bennett



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico



Melissa Errico & Tedd Firth, music director



Tedd Firth & Melissa Errico



Phillip James Dodd & Mellisa Errico



Phillip James Dodd



Phillip James Dodd



Dutch Treat Club



Melissa Errico



Dutch Treat Club



Raissa Katona Bennett & KT Sullivan



Daniel Dayton, Founder The Doughboy Foundation



Eda Sorokoff & Raissa Katona Bennett



Raissa Katona Bennett & Phillip James Dodd



KT Sullivan & Eda Sorokoff